(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic football looks to stay undefeated in Class 1A District 8 action when they face Treynor on Friday.
The Knights (4-2, 3-0) posted a nail-biting 20-19 win over East Sac County after Cooper Pottebaum connected to Jake Irlbeck for the game-winning touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining.
"It was a fun game," said head coach Ryan Steinkamp. "It didn't go as planned, but our goal was to go out with a victory, and our kids did so with a stellar finish."
East Sac County took the go-ahead lead with just under seven minutes left, but Kuemper answered.
"A lot of it was toughness," Steinkamp said. "When Cooper took the field, he said "we got this." We couldn't have drawn it up a whole lot better."
Toughness has been a buzzword around the Knights' program and last week's finish exemplifies that.
"We just found a way to win," he said. "I think it helps our confidence knowing we can make the plays when needed."
The Knights are balanced offensively. Pottebaum has completed 39 passes for 543 yards and four scores, while Junior Taye Vonnahme leads the ground attack with 553 yards and six scores, and Pottebaum adds 279 yards and six scores. Dennis Vonnahme and Jared Hausman have also seen some quality totes.
"We want to establish the run game," Steinkamp said. "It starts with the run, but if the defense gives us the passing game, we will take that."
Kuemper opened the season with a 40-14 loss to Class A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia, but have since held opponents to 0, 13, 6, 13 and 19 points while forcing 15 turnovers, including 11 interceptions from seven different Knights.
"We are doing the simple things right," Steinkamp said. "We are making teams drive the field on us and earn it. The kids have done a nice job of that."
Points might be hard to come by when the Knights face Treynor on Friday. Aside from last week's 45-0 loss to 1A No. 3 Underwood, the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1) have surrendered 2, 14, 13, 21 and 7 points this season.
"They make offenses cringe a little bit. They bring a lot of pressure, so we have to be alert for that. Playing fundamental football will be our key to success."
Offensively, Coach Jeff Casey's team leans on an option-oriented attack led by junior Jaxon Schumacher and Kayden Dirks. The duo has combined for 567 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
"You might stuff them and think you have them figured out, then they pull it or pitch it for a big play," Steinkamp said. "You have to be on your toes. We have to play good defense."
Coach Steinkamp and his team expect Friday night's game to be a low-scoring affair.
"Both teams play a similar style," he said. "It could come down to one big play or series, so our kids have to be ready for every single play."
The Knights have already clinched a playoff spot, but a win over Treynor makes next week's matchup with Underwood a de facto district championship game. However, Steinkamp says his team is more worried about themselves and playing their best football come playoff time.
"No matter what happens, we have to grow from these games and prepare ourselves for the playoffs."
Keith Christensen has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into all of KMA Sports coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Steinkamp.