(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic football enters the Class 1A playoffs fresh off their first loss but hopeful to use that defeat as motivation throughout the postseason.
The KMA State No. 5 Knights (7-1) had a chance to win the Class 1A District 8 title last week but suffered a 28-20 loss to No. 2 Underwood.
"It was a great football game," Coach Ryan Steinkamp said. "If a few plays go a different way it's a different outcome. We'll learn from a few mistakes that are fixable and make progress from there."
Sometimes, you learn the most from a loss. Coach Steinkamp hopes that's the case with his team.
"We have to use it as fuel," he said. "It's a rare situation where you get a playoff type game at the end of the year. I told the guys we have to look at this as a learning opportunity and let it fuel us to get better and stay hungry."
Offensively, Coach Steinkamp likes how his unit is trending heading into the postseason.
Junior quarterback DJ Vonnahme has thrown for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Logan Sibenaller (538 yards, 3 TDs), DJ Vonnahme (276 yards, 6 TDs) and Taye Vonnahme (369 yards, 9 TDs) lead the Knights' ground game.
"We have some depth and a variety of guys that can step up and make plays," Steinkamp said. "That helps us out offensively."
Kuemper's defense has surrendered only 10.8 points per game. Underwood's 28-point output was the most allowed by Kuemper all season. It was also the first time an opponent scored double digits on them since September 16th.
William Healy has a team-high 42.5 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Christopher Mohr (38 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL), Maxwell Pietig (37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL), Sibenaller (33.5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 3 TFL), Evan Adams (33.5 tackles, 3 sacks, 11.5 TFL) also lead the Knights in tackles. Kuemper's secondary has been an opportunistic bunch, snagging 13 interceptions. DJ Vonnahme has a team-high three interceptions.
"Our kids are smart and play hard," Steinkamp said. "They've communicated well, and that's been huge for us."
Kuemper opens the Class 1A postseason Friday night against Emmetsburg in a rematch of a 2020 postseason game.
"They play hard," Steinkamps said. "They're a physical team and old school. It's a little different than what we have seen lately."
The E-Hawks posted 2,297 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in the regulars season. Cade Shirk is their leading rusher with 980 yards and touchdowns, and quarterback Ryan Brennan adds 572 yards and seven touchdowns.
"They run the ball and do it well," Steinkamp said. "They're going to get their yards. We have to bend, but don't break. We have to adjust well and be ready to play physical."
Offensively, Kuemper hopes to use the balanced attack that got them through the regular season at 7-1.
"We'll take what's there," Steinkamp said. "We can't look to hit the home run all the time. We'll need some short plays to keep the chains moving. We have to establish the run game."
Tune into KMA Sports' postseason coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Steinkamp.