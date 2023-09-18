(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic picked up their second straight win on Friday, evening their record at 2-2 through four weeks.
The Knights won their district opener in Class 2A District 8 in Week 4, rolling to a 42-7 win over Roland-Story. That followed up a non-district overtime win over AHSTW the Friday prior.
“I think we’re kind of finding our identity now,” Kuemper head coach Ryan Steinkamp told KMA Sports. “Starting 0-2 is always tough, but we were right there in both. I was proud of the kids. That takes mental toughness to keep going and to work harder. We saw it pay off the last two weeks.”
The identity Coach Steinkamp alludes to has also been directed by sophomore quarterback Brock Badding, who competed 18 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns on Friday. He’s now completed over 71% of his passes for 622 yards and seven scores.
“He’s a calm, cool kid,” Coach Steinkamp said. “I think him playing varsity basketball as a freshman definitely helps him. He’s confident, and the guys respect him and rally around him. He’s been a very nice and pleasant surprise.”
Badding’s top targets have been seniors Michael Kasperbauer (238 yards, 2 TD) and Benjamin Gerken (221 yards, 5 TD) and junior Carson Kanne (124 yards). Meanwhile, senior Kaesin Pierce and junior Kent Sanders have each rushed for 151 yards.
Defensively, Sanders tops the team with 30.5 tackles, junior Tate Bieret has a team-best 7.0 tackles for loss and senior Kyle Sundrup leads with 3.0 sacks. It’s a unit that will be tested this Friday night when they travel to Greene County (3-1, 1-0).
“They look good,” Coach Steinkamp said of the Rams. “They’re really athletic, and they’re well-coached. They get creative on offense and play extremely hard on defense and tackle well. When you play Greene County, you know they’re going to be ready.”
Senior quarterback Gabe Ebersole is one that has stood out to Steinkamp, as he’s thrown for 533 yards, rushed for 274 and accounted for 10 offensive touchdowns. Senior Jack Hansen is his top target on the outside with 347 yards and four touchdowns.
“The last two weeks, we’ve gone back to the basics in blocking and tackling,” Steinkamp added. “X’s and O’s are great, but if you can’t block or tackle or things like that you can’t be real successful. With anything, it’s one play at a time. In a game, there are some bad plays that happen, but you have to bounce back and move on from it and learn from it.”
KMA Sports has full coverage of Week 5 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to much more with Coach Steinkamp in the full interview posted below.