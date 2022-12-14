(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball has been one of the more impressive teams across the state through the first two-plus weeks of the season.
The Knights (4-1 overall, 1-0 Hawkeye Ten) have already posted wins at Denison-Schleswig, Van Meter and Atlantic with a home victory over Red Oak. However, Coach Sean Minnehan says he believes they should be 5-0.
“We should have beat Carroll,” Coach Minnehan said of his team’s overtime loss to the Tigers from November 29th. “We didn’t handle the end of the game very well, and we didn’t play very good defense inside. If we would have defended that game like we are right now, we would have won that game by double digits.”
It’s hard to argue with Minnehan, considering their success since then. The road wins over Denison-Schleswig and Van Meter particularly stand out, as neither team has lost another game.
“We were really excited about this team going into the year,” Minnehan said. “We gained a lot of experience playing a lot of young guys (last year). We’re excited about what we have, and we knew we had a bunch of talent coming up to go with them.”
Senior Dawson Gifford, juniors Evan Adams, Michael Kasperbauer and DJ Vonnahme and sophomore Carson Kanne have all started all five games this season while freshman Brock Badding, sophomore Tregan Beiter, junior Carter Putney and senior Taye Vonnahme have all played in every game as a reserve. Junior Benjamin Gerken has been active in four games.
“I think our depth is really good,” Minnehan said. “We’ve played nine guys in three games and 10 guys in the others. And we have three seniors that are our 11, 12 and 13 guys, but they would have been playing important minutes for us the past few years. It speaks to our talent and depth.”
Statistically, Kasperbauer and Vonnahme have averaged a team-high 13.2 points per game while Gifford is scoring 12.8 and Badding is putting in 10.4 on average. Beiter (4.8 PPG) and Kanne (4.6 PPG) are also over four points per game. DJ Vonnahme leads the team in rebounds (9.0 per game), assists (4.0), steals (3.6) and blocks (1.8). And Badding has provided additional spacing with his early-season hot shooting, making 14 of his 29 3-point attempts.
“Badding is really fortunate because he has so many good players around him,” Minnehan said. “We took him to a tournament this summer at Iowa State, and he missed a shot. He didn’t want to shoot the ball (after that). I told him, if you’re going to play varsity it’s because you’re a shooter, and if you have open looks you have to shoot them. He didn’t look back. He’s been shooting ever since.”
While the strong start has impressed, Coach Minnehan knows that his team will need to continue to grow throughout the rest of the year as they face the rigors of their conference and non-conference slate.
“Just making sure we still have ball movement,” he said. “The Van Meter game was good for us because they’re a strong, athletic team. They just won a state championship in football, and you see them and it makes sense. They’re big, strong and fast, and they put pressure on us. We were backing away from it, but once we started attacking and got the ball movement, it created a lot of good looks and shot the ball well.
“We still need to get better at keeping teams out of the paint. We have some decent size with our guys, but there are some other guys a little bit on the smaller side. With someone like Brock out there, and Carson isn’t the biggest guy in the world, teams will try to take it at us a little bit, so we have to do a better job of holding our ground and not letting them get easy shots in the paint.”
Kuemper is back in action on Friday evening at home against Kingsley-Pierson before another home meeting with Greene County on Saturday. They close the first half with a road trip to St. Albert next Tuesday.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Minnehan below.