(Carroll) -- A key cog in Kuemper Catholic's recent volleyball success is now on their way to DMACC to continue their career.
Libero Kenya Prescott recently signed with the Bears and spoke with KMA Sports about the decision on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"It's exciting to know what I''m doing," she said. "It calmed me down. I can plan and be excited for it."
Prescott blossomed into one of KMAland's best liberos, but there was a time in her life that she preferred soccer over volleyball. However, that changed.
"I didn't start (volleyball) until sixth grade," she said. "And I only started because my friends did. It didn't become a big part of my life until my freshman year, when we won a state championship. Since then, I started playing club and began liking the game more and more."
Prescott says she pondered continuing the sport she loved in college, but it depended on finding the right place.
"I went off and on about playing college volleyball, but I always knew I'd probably choose it because I didn't want to wonder what if."
She ultimately found the perfect fit at DMACC, thanks to a her connection with current DMACC assistant Madeline Wagner -- a Kuemper alum.
"We are family friends," Prescott said. "The Wagners were adamant about it, and they really got me interested (in DMACC)."
Her experiences at the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series also drew her to DMACC after connecting with fellow commits Coryl Matheny (Glenwood) and Zophi Hendricks (Harlan).
"We clicked and had a lot of fun," she said. "That made me decide to go there. Knowing I would be with them is fun."
Prescott averaged 4.0 digs per set in her senior year, earning her place on the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten All-Senior and All-Defense Teams. She hopes to continue playing in the back row when she gets to Des Moines.
"I'll aim for libero, but I hope to help the team anywhere," she said. "I'm super competitive. I enjoy the pressure, and I like winning."
Further ahead, Prescott says she's 50/50 on continuing her career after her time at DMACC. Check out her full interview below.