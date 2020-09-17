(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic head coach Ryan Steinkamp has been a part of Knights athletics for many years. This past Friday night, he picked up his first win as the school’s head coach.
“It felt great,” Steinkamp told KMA Sports. “I was really more proud of the kids and coaches. It’s been a crazy year, so I was just happy for them to get that first win and get things rolling.”
Kuemper leaned on their run game in rolling to a 47-0 victory over West Central Valley. Sophomore Logan Sibenaller had 170 of their 340 yards on the ground in opening their Class 1A District 8 schedule with a win.
The victory followed a pair of losses to South Central Calhoun (14-0) and to Atlantic (21-10), so getting in the win column was a welcome morale booster.
“In week one, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Steinkamp said. “I felt confident, but we hadn’t played anybody yet, and we had two brand new systems in there. We felt good about South Central Calhoun afterwards.
“In week two, some things we did great in week one we didn’t do so great in week two. We really preach to the kids the most important thing is playing the best football at the end of the year, so we’re just focused on improving week to week.”
The next in line for this year’s Kuemper group is ACGC, which enters at 1-2 and lost their district opener to Woodward-Granger, 27-14, last Friday. The Chargers are well known for their own rushing attack and have attempted just 12 passes in three games. That makes for a stark contrast to what they saw against West Central Valley.
“West Central Valley was spread the whole time and now ACGC loves to get in that wishbone and run the ball,” Steinkamp said. “They’re big and physical up front. It was a little more finesse last week, and now we have to line up correctly, play physical and with our hands and be aggressive.”
ACGC duo Charlie Crawford (377 yards) and Gavin Cornelison (280 yards) are key pieces in the backfield for a unit that has 809 yards — ninth in Class 1A.
“We’re going to have to get off the field,” Steinkamp said of the matchup. “They’re definitely going to get their yards, but we can’t let them drive the whole field on us. Make some plays up there, don’t lose guys and talk really well.
“Offensively, we have to do our thing. Move the ball, hit our stride and hit the right blocks. Have the running backs continue to get more reps and hit those seams a little nicer.”
KMA Sports has full coverage of Week 4 of the high school football season on Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Steinkamp linked below.