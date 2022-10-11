(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic football team gets a shot at a district title and an undefeated regular season Friday in a state-rated showdown with Underwood.
The Class 1A No. 4 Knights (7-0, 4-0) have been nearly flawless through the first seven weeks of the season, outscoring opponents by nearly 38 points per game. Kuemper locked up a home playoff game last week with a 42-7 win over Treynor.
"We faced some adversity early and we had a few things not go our way with a few hiccups here or there," said Head Coach Ryan Steinkamp. "Overall, I thought our line got a lot better as the game went on, and I thought our defense was sound the whole game. It was nice to see us face some adversity against a good Treynor team and then make some plays to bounce back."
It's been quite the turnaround this year for the Knights, coming off of a 4-5 year last season and a 2-7 campaign in 2020.
"Our main goal this year and our foundation is on player leadership," said Steinkamp. "The kids have taken control. They've bought into our system and everything we are doing. A lot of it comes down to the kids making plays. As coaches, we're trying to do our best to put them in good situations, but it's just them out there trusting it and making plays. It's great to see. We've got a good group of seniors, the juniors are improving and the sophomores are starting to get a grasp of it as well. It's great to see the whole thing come together."
Kuemper closes out the regular season with a district championship battle against 1A No. 2 Underwood (7-0). The Eagles have the highest-scoring offense in Class 1A at 53.4 points per game, while only allowing just over 11 points per game.
"They have a big physical line, and they have a lot of good skill players," said Steinkamp. "They're not one-sided at all. They run the ball, and they pass the ball. The ball is spread out too, so they're very balanced. It makes things tricky for our defense. We have to make sure all 11 guys are ready at all times. Defensively, they play fast and aggressive."
Kuemper's success offensively has come courtesy of a balanced attack. Quarterback DJ Vonnahme has thrown for 877 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Logan Sibenaller (498 yards), Taye Vonnahme (334 yards) and DJ Vonnahme (226 yards) head up a rushing attack that has churned for 1,450 yards this year.
"Each position has their jobs and assignments, we just have to be focused and not have a lapse," said Steinkamp. "If something bad does happen, we need to pick each other up and stay positive. A lot of it is just communicating and building confidence up. It's hard to replicate it in practice with a good team in Underwood, but we just need to understand our job and put in the time in the film room."
Nick Stavas and John Tiarks will have the call of the Kuemper Catholic/Underwood matchup Friday night in a video stream you can watch at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Steinkamp below.