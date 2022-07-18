(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s first state baseball tournament in five years represents a return home. The Knights (20-16) make their 10th state tournament appearance in program history, but it’s the first in their home park since 2001.
“We were really an up and down group all year long,” Kuemper head coach Randy Snyder told KMA Sports after a 6-2 Class 2A substate final win over Clarinda. “We just couldn’t get any momentum going, but I thought our last four games we started figuring it out a little bit.”
Now, Kuemper will play in front of their home crowd in a 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday evening at 7:00 against top-seeded, undefeated and three-time defending champion Van Meter (36-0).
“It means the world to me,” senior Cal Wanninger said. “I’ve been playing baseball ever since I was young, and this team has worked incredibly hard. They all did something and contributed to this (team), and it doesn’t get much better than this.”
Wanninger is the team’s top bat in the middle of the lineup, posting five doubles, one triple and one big home run in the substate final win over Clarinda among 36 hits. Junior Logan Sibenaller is at the top of the lineup with four doubles, two triples and two home runs among 35 hits and leads the team with 44 stolen bases in 45 attempts. No. 3 hitter and sophomore Benicio Lujano tops the team with a .500 on-base percentage thanks to 21 walks and 33 hits while classmate Carter Putney is the fourth player on the team with 30+ hits (31) and leads the team with seven doubles.
Sophomore John Boes is hitting above .300 (.302), and juniors Max Irlmeier, Koby Lampman, Cooper Pottebaum and Trevor Rial are likely to fill out the rest of the Knights’ offensive lineup. Freshman Mason Knerl played second base in the substate final, and senior Nate Heinrichs is a reserve bat that could see an opportunity at the plate.
On the mound, Sibenaller seems likely to get the ball against the Bulldogs after a brilliant complete game against Clarinda moved him to 7-1 on the season. The right-hander also has three saves and leads the team with 50 innings while striking out 54, walking 21 and pitching to a 2.94 ERA.
“Just try to work in the zone a little bit early,” Sibenaller said. “Get strikes early and work that off-speed. I knew (Clarinda) was sitting on the fastball, so if I got the off-speed down I knew I was going to have a good game.”
Both Putney and Wanninger have thrown 40 innings, and Knerl has posted 37 1/3 frames.
Van Meter’s numbers are predictably off the charts with 11.6 runs per game and just 2.2 allowed. Jack Pettit (.473/.584/.727), Ganon Archer (.472/.538/.806) and Reese Moore (.511/.652/1.191) are senior veterans that lead the lineup while Archer (10-0, 0.43 ERA) leads a staff with a 2.21 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 215 innings.
While Kuemper’s first home state baseball game in 21 years figures to be a tall task, Coach Snyder believes his team is putting it together at the right time.
“It’s special any time we can get home and play,” Snyder said. “Our record probably isn’t the best as it has been in the past, but our guys are fired up. We’ll be ready to go.”
Follow @nickstavas on Twitter for updates from Kuemper/Van Meter on Tuesday night at 7:00.