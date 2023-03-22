(Carroll) -- A young, talented squad of players is set to continue the winning ways of Kuemper boys golf in 2023.
The Knights return all but one starter from last year’s varsity roster, which were Hawkeye Ten champions and fell just one spot short of the state tournament.
“We’re really looking forward to what this season can bring after being very young last year,” Kuemper boys golf head coach Brian Billmeier said. “We had one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen last year, so even this year we’ll still be relatively young. But, I’m definitely looking forward to what these guys are gonna be able to accomplish and showing their abilities moving forward.”
One of those returning players is Maverick Schwabe, who was a top dog in Class 2A last year, placing seventh at the state tournament as a sophomore.
“[Schwabe] was one of those who spent a lot of time traveling around the state trying to play against some of the better competition wherever he could find it,” Billmeier said. “He’s worked very, very hard on his game. He’s got a great future ahead of him. I know he wants to better his seventh place finish last year in the state tournament and we look forward to a big year from him.”
Schwabe recorded an 18-hole average of 78.88 turned in a 9-hole low of 35 in 2022.
“The best part of [Schwabe’s] game is probably his confidence,” Billmeier said. “Knowing that if he does hit a little bit of an errant shot, he can make the next one. Sometimes we find players that if they make an errant shot, it leads to more and more, but Schwabe is a really confident player and a great ball striker. When his game is on, he’s definitely one of the top players in the state.”
Schwabe will pace the pack, but Kuemper brings back four other varsity contributors from last season: Kayden Schon, Carter Putney, Benicio Lujano and Dawson Billmeier.
With so many key members back for another season, the Knights look to nail down the something that eluded them, and arguably kept them out of the state tournament last year: consistency.
“For us, it’s just being able to be a little bit more consistent,” Billmeier said. “We would have some of those players play 13, 14, 15 great hotels of golf, and then have two or three where the wheels came off. It’s about eliminating some of those. Turning that eight that they scored into a five or a six.”
All high school athletes playing a Spring sport in Iowa must deal with unfavorable elements, but the Knights are confident that their work on the course last Summer will pay dividends.
“The golf season is short,” Billmeier said. “We don’t know what the weather is gonna bring, so a lot of it is gonna be up to the guys who’ve worked hard over the summer to get their game in a good position, because once the season starts, we don’t have a lot of time to mess with swings. You bring what you got, and the key to being a successful golfer in a short season is just to keep it in play.”
Kuemper boys golf has become a stalwart at the Class 2A state tournament in the past few decades, and the Knights will look to get back there after an uncharacteristic absence a season ago.
“Throughout history, Kuemper has been to state numerous times over these past years and won several state championships,” Billmeier said. ‘Ultimately, that’s our goal. We build up for that. At the end of the season, if we have improved and our game has gotten better from the start, that’s all we really hope for. If that’s good enough to get us into state and be a contender, that’s the ultimate goal.”
Kuemper begins its season with a road meet against Atlantic April 4.
Click below to hear the full interview with Billmeier from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.