(Carroll) -- A sluggish start couldn't derail Kuemper Catholic's aspirations for a state tournament berth.
The 2A No. 11 Knights (37-4) are on the cusp of another trip to state after a 25-18, 25-11, 25-20 sweep of Treynor in a Class 2A regional semifinal Monday night.
"Our motive was to go in hard," senior Sophie Badding said. "We knew they weren't going to be easy competition, so we just went in and gave it our all."
A sweep didn't look promising for Kuemper after 2A No. 13 Treynor raced to an early 10-2 lead in the first set.
Kuemper eventually settled in and took their first lead at 17-16. They never relinquished that lead, taking the first set.
"We showed a lot of perseverance," Coach Russell Wintermote said. "We were doing a lot of good things even though we fell down. We just weren't completing. We called a timeout, got them in a deep breath and told them to keep going. We started connecting and did a better job moving the ball back and forth. Once we did that, the game became more fluid, and everything fell into place."
"We gathered ourselves at the timeout," Badding said. "When we came out, we knew what we had to do."
Kuemper left little doubt in the second set, rolling to a 25-11 win.
"Game two has been our bugaboo all year," Wintermote said. "Their goal was to make sure game two was different than it's been in the past. They remembered what they did in game one and continued to flow. Game two was the biggest for them tonight."
The Knights carried their set two confidence into set three, finishing a strong note to capture the frame and complete the sweep.
Sophie Badding led Kuemper's attack with 12 kills and three blocks.
"I had a lot of nerves in me," Badding said. "That gives me a lot of energy."
Brianna Wittrock did a little of everything with six kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace.
"I thought I played really well," Wittrock said. "I think my nerves helped."
Kaci Peter totaled eight kills, and Aubrey Heuton, Lauren Boell and Frannie Glynn posted six winners each. Setters Ashlyn Badding and Macy Simons handed out 18 and 15 assists, respectively.
The Knights are one win from the program's first trip to state since 2019. They were once a frequent visitor to the state tournament. They look to return to that trend Wednesday night when they face Missouri Valley in a Class 2A regional final in Harlan.
The Lady Reds (34-6) rolled to a sweep of Southwest Valley on Monday.
"They're consistent, and their setter does a nice job of getting them to do what they need to do," Coach Wintermote said. "Our purpose is that every point has to have a purpose. We'll worry about us and make adjustments as the game goes."
Treynor's season ends at 28-9. The Western Iowa Conference champions lose four seniors: Delaney Simpson, Brooklyn Currin, Amelia Hedrick and Kiralyn Horton.
Click below to hear the full interview with Badding, Wittrock and Coach Wintermote below.