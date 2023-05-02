(Carroll) -- Ken Massey is directing both Kuemper Catholic soccer programs this spring and both the girls and boys are seeing major upticks in performance of late.
The girls have won six of their last seven while the boys have three wins in their last five. The Knight girls followed up a Boone Invitational championship from this past weekend with a 2-0 win over Denison-Schleswig on Monday night.
“The play has been pretty good,” Coach Massey told KMA Sports. “We have been trying to compare our stats to last year, and we are scoring a lot more goals. Defensively, we have been giving up some easy goals, and we need to fix that. But we’re starting to see the forward runs happen and actually starting to play the ball into space behind, allowing for easy shots instead of trying to make hard ones. That’s fantastic.”
The girls have been led by a record-breaking season from senior Catherine Mayhall, who tied both career and season scoring marks in Boone on Saturday.
“Cate has been fantastic,” Massey said. “Her and (Vanessa Borelli) are seniors that lead the way on and off the pitch. They are fantastic leaders.”
They are the only two seniors on a roster that also relies heavily on freshmen firepower from Cierra Pudenz, McKenna Blum and Caitlin Yetmar.
“We have the two seniors, a few juniors, a couple sophomores and a lot of freshmen,” Massey said. “That’s about perfect to build a team for the future. This year, we’re doing very well, but the future is bright because of Cate and Vanessa leading the way as seniors for our underclassmen to come in and develop.”
Others with at least five starts this season include juniors Frannie Glynn, Lauren Boell, Karigan Wendl and Kya Wolterman, sophomore Clare Janson, Megan Milligan and Karsyn Overmohle and freshmen Ashlyn Foley and Brianna Wittrock.
On the boy’s side, the Knights have a very young roster that lost their first six matches. However, they responded with a three-game win streak against East Sac County, Creston and Carroll before dropping their last two matches to Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig.
“We are very young,” Massey said. “We have two seniors, but we have a lot of people come out that have never played soccer before. Last year was entertaining, but this year we are growing. The East Sac game, something clicked for us with forward runs and throughs. We played well against East Sac, and then we went to Creston and played extremely well. We came back home and played Carroll, and that was a fantastic game to watch and be a part of.”
The Kuemper boys also have two seniors in Emiliano Nava and Matthew Borkowski. The offense is led by sophomore Carson Kanne, junior Tommy Fitzsimmons and freshman Fletch Badding. Other regular starters include juniors Justin Schulte, Kyle Sundrup and Michael Kasperbauer, sophomore Logan Rial and freshmen Creighton Halbur and Charles Mayhall.
“The boys will be fun to see who we play (in the postseason),” Massey said of his expectations for both sides. “Depending on where it is and everything else, we’ll be a hard out for someone. For the girls, the beginning of the year was top heavy and more of a learning experience. Hopefully, if we get one of the teams that beat us earlier in the season, it should be a very good game. I know we’ve seen a couple teams around us that we have been close with that are ranked in the state. That’ll be fun to see when we play them again.”
Listen to much more with Kuemper Catholic head soccer coach Ken Massey in the audio file below.