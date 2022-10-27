(Harlan) -- For the first time since 2019, the Kuemper Catholic Knights (38-4) are headed to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament.
Kuemper took down Missouri Valley in four sets (15-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15) in the regional final Wednesday.
“We knew it was going to be about runs, because [Missouri Valley] is a very talented team,” Kuemper head coach Russell Wintermore said. “Even when we fell down big in that first [set], I knew if we just tried to finish strong that it would lead into other games tonight.”
On a roster riddled with young talent, it was senior Sophie Badding who came through when Kuemper needed her most, commanding the front row as the night went on.
“It feels so good [to make it to state],” Badding said. “I went my freshman year, so I was so determined this year to go back with all of our young freshmen on our team. We play so well together, so I really wanted to make it to state as a team.”
Freshmen Brianna Wittrock and Kaylie Simons, who made an impact in the starting lineup throughout the season, shined Wednesday. Simons had the match-winning ace in the fourth set.
“We’ve put trust in [Wittrock and Simons] all year long,” Wintermore said. “They’ve had to build their trust in themselves. The juniors and seniors accepted them… it wasn’t anything the coaches did. It was the players around them accepting who they were and that they were part of the team, because they knew that if they could get them to build their confidence, this team was gonna be successful.”
Those upperclassmen include Aubrey Heuton, Frannie Glynn, Lauren Boell, Ashlyn Badding, Kaci Peter and Macy Simons, all of whom contributed to Kuemper’s winning effort Wednesday.
Missouri Valley dominated the first set on the heels of electric performances from hitters Ella Myler and Ava Hilts.
“That first set was a little bit rough,” Badding said. “I think that’s what motivated us to start get going, press on the pedal, get blocks, get touches and everything like that.”
The second set went back and forth the entire way before Kuemper sealed the deal with a kill from Sophie Badding.
“Their nerves were high [in the first set], but they calmed down,” Wintermore said. “To see them fight and win that second game was huge for the momentum going into the third game. Then they just took over and finally, Sophie Badding took over.”
Badding continued racking up the kills as the night progressed, but still, Missouri Valley wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Lady Reds kept the third set neck and neck until the Knights pulled away to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“[Missouri Valley] has really good outside hitters,” Badding said. “Our idea going into the game was ‘block [Myler], block [Myler],’ because she was their best hitter. During the first set, they really surprised us with how they played. They’re a very good team, so we had to shut them down.”
That, they did. The Knights cruised through the fourth and final set en route to a 25-15 victory to officially punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“For me, I’m still kind of in that awe and shock,” Wintermore said. “When that last serve happened, I just put my head down, waited for the crowd to erupt… when it did, I just sat there and took a deep breath… we’re going to absorb everything that’s going to be given to us from here until the time we play at state and know that this opportunity doesn’t happen often.”
While the accolades that accompany a state tournament appearance are great, the Knights know the 2022 season is still far from over.
“I told my assistants that I want us to practice tomorrow,” Wintermore said. “I want them to feel what it feels like to continue to practice when everybody else is done.”
Kuemper has been assigned the No. 8 seed in the state tournament and will play No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (42-2) in the quarterfinals at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The tournament will be held at the newly-constructed Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
View full video interviews with Badding and Wintermore below.