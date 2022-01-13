(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic standout third baseman Kenadee Loew found Briar Cliff checked all the right boxes for her during the recruiting process.
“I really felt at home there,” Loew said. “It was different than the other colleges I had visited. I just felt different when I was there. I debated it for a while, went on a few more visits and after my last visit I knew none of them felt like Briar Cliff did.”
The Hawkeye Ten Conference honorable mention says she was looking for a school that fit her needs academically, proximally and athletically. Briar Cliff proved to be that school, and she found a welcoming atmosphere on campus and within the softball program.
“It made it feel like Carroll,” Loew said. “Carroll is a close-knit community, and Briar Cliff is a smaller school like Kuemper. It gave me some of the same feels. Meeting with the coaches, they were super helpful in the whole process and encouraging.”
During Loew’s junior summer, she hit .353/.409/.513 with 16 doubles, a home run and 24 runs batted in.
“Ever since I was a little girl I’ve been stuck to softball,” she said. “I just love playing it. I’ve traveled with softball and played on a bunch of different teams. I always knew it was something I wanted to do in the future.”
With her decision made, Loew allowed for a bit of self-reflection as she realizes all of her hard work has paid off.
“The passion and love I have for (softball) has kept me going,” she said. “All of my teammates and coaches have supported me through the years. My hitting coach Mark Feilmeier has done a lot for me and helped me through the whole process.”
The Chargers went 23-25 in 2021, finishing 8-15 in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference. Another former KMAlander Payton Hilts (Missouri Valley) is entering her sophomore season for Coach Erin Bly’s team.
Listen to much more with Loew from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.