(Carroll) -- Coach Shane Vaughan's Kuemper Catholic wrestling team has confidence heading into their Class 1A sectional.
And for a good reason. The Knights are coming off one of their better seasons in recent memory. They posted a 16-7 dual record and took sixth out of 11 teams at last week's Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament.
"It was a pretty strong showing," Vaughan said about their day at Hawkeye Ten. "A lot of the guys on our team are starting to expect a lot out of themselves. It's good to have those high expectations. We are looking forward to building and improving off last week as we head into sectionals."
This year's breakthrough season has come with a relatively young lineup.
"It's been a lot of fun," Vaughan said. "We are still pretty young, but we have the benefit of a strong senior class. You can see that the young guys are buying into the program, and you can see it in the results. We've done solid overall, and we have a lot of individuals that are making names for themselves as well."
The Knights left last week's conference tournament with three individual champions: Riley Parkis (120), Shea Parkis (152) and Cal Wanninger (285).
Riley Parkis currently sits at 31-5 and holds a No. 9 ranking in Class 1A.
"He's grown a lot," Vaughan said. "He's been between a couple of weights. He's starting to get comfortable and has come on strong in the back half of the year."
His older brother, Shea, is a two-time state qualifier and is currently ranked No. 4 in 1A with a 35-2 record.
"He has been aggressive and dialed in," Vaughan said. "I know he's looking to go out on a high note."
Wanninger is wrestling at a high level right now and appears destined to punch his ticket to Des Moines after falling short in recent years. The 1A No. 6-ranked grappler has a 40-2 record this season.
"He works hard," Vaughan said. "He knows he needs to finish it out and close the book strongly."
Owen Nepple (106), Jake Hausman (126), Trent Eischeid (132), Jake Irlbeck (138), Kent Sanders (145), Hayden Stout (160), Bryce Wiskus (170), Tate Bieret (182) and Brayden Riesberg (195) have also been mainstays in Kuemper's lineup this year.
Kuemper's successful season has Coach Vaughan's team feeling good as they prepare for the postseason.
"We are starting to focus on being aggressive and attacking no matter who is in front of us," Vaughan said. "I think that's a direct correlation of the results we have seen."
The Knights trek to MVAOCOU on Saturday for a Class 1A sectional. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, South Central Calhoun, West Harrison and Woodbine will also be there.
Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley enter as heavy favorites in the meet, but Vaughan feels his team is ready for the daunting task ahead of them.
"Our guys believe they are good enough to be there," he said. "If they go in fully confident, they are going to knock off some of those guys. Qualifying for state is never an easy task, regardless of who is in front of you. You just have to get it done. We look forward to the opportunity we have in front of us."
Check out the full interview with Coach Vaughan below.