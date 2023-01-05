(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic wrestling program is in the middle of a successful season, but they're far from satisfied.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Shane Vaughan said. "But there's obviously a lot of work left. We're sitting in a good place. We just have to keep it rolling in the back half of the season."
Kuemper's wrestling program has undergone a renaissance in the past few seasons. They had a winning dual record last season and have emerged as a contender in the top half of the Hawkeye Ten Conference. That's the case again this year with a 9-2 dual showing.
According to Coach Vaughan, the success comes from their never-say-die approach.
"We've worked a lot on mentality and getting the kids to believe in themselves," Vaughan said. "Even when you're outmatched, go out there and fight. You'll win some matches you shouldn't have when you turn those six or seven minutes into a war. When you have successful individuals, it's nice to have success built around them. Guys trust their teammates. We're building off each other."
Senior Riley Parkis leads the Kuemper Catholic lineup. A former state qualifier, Parkis has a 14-3 record and is ranked No. 6 in IAWrestle's Class 1A 132-pound rankings.
"He's continuing to get better," Vaughan said. "He has always been dangerous on his feet, but he's gotten better on top. He's scoring points when he can."
Jake Irlbeck -- the No. 10 grappler at 145 -- has a 12-3 record. Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Jake Hausman, Nolan Simons, Will Healy, Connor Hays and Will Sanders have also been constant contributors to the lineup.
The Knights have a lot to hang their hat on, but they don't want to become content.
"We have to keep building," Vaughan said. "We still have a ways to go. We want to continue getting better every time out. We want to get up for every dual and tournament. Nobody is winning a state title in the first week of January. Improving every time we step out on the mat will get us where we want to be."
The Knights have an important Hawkeye Ten Conference dual with Creston, Clarinda and St. Albert Thursday night, followed by the Tri-Center Invitational on Saturday.
Click below to hear more with Coach Vaughan.