(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s Kyndal Hilgenberg is the latest KMAlander to continue her collegiate career at Buena Vista.
Hilgenberg will play softball in Storm Lake.
“It means a lot to me,” she said about her commitment.
Hilgenberg, who hit .375/.452/.406 last season, says she has envisioned playing softball at the next level for quite some time.
“When I was younger, I always dreamed of playing somewhere,” she said. “I’ve finally got the chance to.”
She chose Buena Vista over Iowa Western, Morningside and Briar Cliff.
“It just felt like home,” Hilgenberg said.
The senior is familiar with Buena Vista. Her brother, Kolby, played baseball there.
The camaraderie of the Beavers, under the guidance of Coach Mandie Nocita, enticed Hilgenberg.
"I knew her really well," she said about Nocita. "She's always talked to me about it. I thought it would be good. When I went there, she talked about how the team is like a family. I want that."
Hilgenberg is eager for the transition to college.
"I'll just be who I am," she said. "It'll be like high school, but more fun. I think my batting is good, but I can always work on that."
In terms of goals, it's simple for Hilgenberg -- who plans to study animal science.
"Just play hard, work hard," she said.
The complete interview with Hilgenberg can be heard below.