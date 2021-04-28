(Carroll) -- Softball has been a large part of Brianna Lux's life, so the opportunity to play at Morningside means a lot to the Kuemper Catholic senior.
"It's been a dream of mine for as long I can remember," Lux said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I've been playing since the age of three. I've had my dad as my own coach, it's been a huge part of my life, and something I've always looked forward to in the summer."
She chose Morningside over interest from Kirkwood, Briar Cliff and Northwestern.
"There were a lot of opportunities," Lux said about her recruiting process. "A lot of effort went into this opportunity."
However, she ultimately decided on the school that made her feel most at home -- Morningside.
"The atmosphere was amazing," she said. "They offer a lot of activities. That was a big factor."
The Mustangs are 39-6 this year under the tutelage of Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann. Their success undoubtedly appealed to Lux.
"They have an outstanding team," she said. "Everything about the program drew me towards them."
Lux hit .338/.362/.446 as a junior for the Knights last season. She has played in the outfield the majority of her career but can play multiple positions. She expects to play the outfield in college but will be ready for whatever comes her way.
"I think it's vital for any athlete to move around," she said. "You never know what's going to happen. They can throw me anywhere."
Lux plans to study biology at Morningside and hopes to make the most of her opportunity on the softball diamond.
"I want to play at the best of my ability," she said. "My goal is to play varsity during my freshman year."
Former KMAlanders Alyx Curran-Lewis (Plattsmouth), Emma Christensen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Jess Walker (Plattsmouth) are currently on Morningside's roster.
Essex senior Sami York is also a member of the Mustangs' 2021 class. Click below to hear the full interview with Lux.