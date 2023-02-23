(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic football star Chris Mohr hopes to collect a national title when he joins the Morningside football program.
"It's always been what I've strived to do," Mohr said. "I was questionable about going, but what they (Morningside) has built is what I wanted to be a part of.'
Mohr nearly bypassed an opportunity to play for the perennial NAIA power for a career in agriculture.
"I was just planning on coming back to the farm," Mohr said. "After talking with my parents, we decided this was a good opportunity to play the game I love."
Morningside's sales pitch intrigued Mohr.
"If you want to win, come here," Mohr said. "They compete for national championships. It's not a surprise."
Mohr was a heat-seeking missile for Kuemper Catholic with 48 tackles 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. His impact piqued Morningside's interest.
"I have length and speed and am a hard-hitter," Mohr said. "I can play wherever they put me."
Mohr expects to play outside linebacker at Morningside. He hopes to continue growing his football IQ.
"(I'll work) on my knowledge of the game, my reads and my footwork," he said. "The tempo is different at the next level."
Morningside is no stranger to winning national titles. They've won three of those in the last five years.
"National championship is by far the biggest thing," Mohr said. "And I hope to be starting before I graduate."
Fellow KMAlanders Sage Evans (West Harrison), Aidan Martin (AHSTW), Walker Rife (West Harrison) and Calvin Wallis (Logan-Magnolia) have also committed to the Mustangs. Hear the full interview with Mohr below.