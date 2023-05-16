(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s Mason Reicks drew the No. 16 seed in his Class 1A tennis district last week.
“Hearing that I got the 16 seed coming out of the draw,” Reicks told KMA Sports, “it was a little devastating.”
However, the fact that Reicks’ season is still alive speaks to his heart, his abilities and his drive to prove people wrong.
“I was hoping to get the No. 4 seed, but some kid from (Estherville-Lincoln Central) got it,” he said. “I just had to battle.”
Reicks actually dropped the first set to the No. 1 overall seed — Caleb Frostestad of Spirit Lake — before quickly responding with a pair of grueling wins in sets two and three.
“I lost that first set, and I was kind of shocked a little bit,” Reicks said. “I kind of knew it was going to be a battle. The kid seemed like he was toying with me in that first set. He was kind of calm and talking to his friends, so I had to put him away. The second and third set, I locked in and got the job done.”
Reicks, who won the opener 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, rolled to a second-round win over Isaac Jackson of Audubon (6-1, 6-0) and took care of Nolan Waters of Atlantic in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to claim a spot at the state tournament. The job wasn’t done, though, as he won the district championship with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Atlantic’s Clevi Johnson.
“I felt like I was on top of the world,” Reicks added. “We played (Atlantic) in the regular season, and Josh Langel beat (Clevi Johnson), 11-9. It was a really good battle. I’m a position below Josh in the lineup, so I knew it was going to be hard. I just did what I could and played my game.”
Now, Reicks is awaiting his draw for the 1A state singles tournament, which is slated for May 23rd and 24th in Waterloo at the Black Hawk Tennis Club.
“I just have to take it one game at a time,” he said. “The first round, I’m hoping to draw a good seed, but whatever seed I do draw I know I can compete with anybody.”
Listen to much more with Reicks in the audio file below.