(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic rising senior DJ Vonnahme hopes his gamble results in him being the next great Iowa tight end.
The Knights quarterback recently announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes, opting to walk on and switch to the tight end position.
"It means the world," Vonnahme said. "It's always been my dream to play at Iowa. I had a good camp. After camp, I got the opportunity to play there, so I took it."
The walk-on opportunity won't be easy, but Vonnahme is OK with that.
"I'm going to take advantage of this opportunity," he said. "I'm going to bet on myself and hopefully get that scholarship."
Vonnahme had interest from Group of Five Division I schools, such as Colorado State. He also had an offer from South Dakota State to play defensive back, but ultimately chose the walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes.
"If I didn't go to Iowa, I probably would have gone to South Dakota State," he said. "I liked the coaches up there, but they wanted me to play safety. I feel I'm better on offense, so I took the opportunity to play tight end."
Vonnahme admits he went into his recruiting process not picky about the position he'd play in college.
"I really didn't have any (position) set in stone," he said. "I just went with where the coaches wanted me and looked from there. I was willing to play anywhere."
Iowa's pedigree of producing high-caliber tight ends such as Dallas Clark, Scott Chandler, Tony Moeaki, George Kittle, Noah Fant, TJ Hockenson and Sam LaPorta intrigued him.
"They're the best tight end school for a reason," Vonnahme said. "To not take the opportunity...I'd be dumb not to take that. It's exciting to get to learn from the guys that coached them and to be around that culture."
Vonnahme played quarterback for the Knights last year. He threw for 1,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 380 yards and nine scores. However, the role of a pass-catcher isn't foreign to him.
"I don't think it's going to be a big switch for me," he said. "I played a little wide receiver my sophomore year, so I think I got an understanding of (the position). I think it's going to be exciting. I'll have to get better at my 3-point stance and work on my route running. I'll have to put on a little weight and keep working to get stronger and faster."
Vonnahme is the 10th KMAlander from the Class of 2024 to commit to the college level. He's the sixth to do so at the Division I level.