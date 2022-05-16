(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic standout Cal Wanninger will continue his football career at the next level with Joel Osborn’s Benedictine program.
Wanninger joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday to talk about his decision to take his talents to the Atchison, Kansas school.
“I really liked the coaching staff,” Wanninger said. “Benedictine is a really good academic school, and that’s the priority.”
Wanninger says his recruiting process started a little slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it really found its form in January.
“Coach Osborn called me one day after school and told me what his program was all about,” he said. “He saw some film of me, liked it and offered me. The coaching staff is all really good dudes with good purpose.”
Wanninger picked up second team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association following his senior season along the Knights defensive line.
“Ever since I was younger, I’ve wanted to play college football,” Wanninger added. “As I got to high school, I thought maybe baseball would be an option, but at the end of the day, I wanted to play football a bit longer.”
At the next level, Wanninger could potentially move inside to defensive tackle or continue to work on the edge.
“The coaches said I have great handwork, good speed and pretty decent strength,” Wanninger said. “(They said) I use my hands really weell move and move around really well on the line.”
Listen to much more from Wanninger on today’s UFR linked below.