(Creston) -- Back-to-back homers in the fourth inning gave Creston the runs they needed to defeat Glenwood Tuesday night.
The Panthers (8-7, 6-2) avenged last year's upset regional semifinal loss to the Rams (10-5, 8-3) by downing them 5-1 in Hawkeye Ten Conference action. The win was another intriguing result in a wide-open race for a Hawkeye Ten title.
"We're trying to get better every day," Creston head coach Dave Hartman said. "We don't care who we're playing. It's a good team and a good win. Our girls are extremely excited to get it. I know it meant a lot to them."
"We wanted to redeem ourselves," sophomore pitcher Taryn Frederickson said. "We came in wanting to win."
The contest had a pitcher's duel feel to it early as both teams were scoreless headed to the fourth after strong showings in the circle from Glenwood's Allison Koontz and Creston's Keely Coen.
Glenwood got on the board in the fourth with an error and some timely baserunning. However, Creston blew the game open in their frame when the Panthers' always potent bats came to life.
Daile Keeler opened the inning with a double -- her first of two on the night. Mila Kuhns drove in Keeler with a two-run homer over the left field fence to give Creston a 2-1 lead.
"I knew she (Koontz) was getting tired from throwing me outside curves," Kuhns said. "She was seven pitches in, so I knew she was tired. She threw me one down the middle. I knew that was my chance."
"It was big because that's a good pitcher," Hartman said. "We didn't get a lot of high quality hits. That was a game changer."
An at-bat later, Jersey Foote grew Creston's lead with a solo homer. The Panthers tacked on two more runs for good measure in the sixth with a two-RBI hit from Sophie Hagle.
Kuhns also added a double for Creston in the win.
Coen started for Creston and tossed four innings, striking out five. Frederickson tossed the final three innings, striking out six in the last three innings to preserve the victory.
"I knew I was coming in," she said. "I had to be ready because they're a good hitting team. I threw a lot of rise balls because they were swinging out of the zone, and I threw some fastballs because they couldn't catch up to my speed."
"Taryn just attacked," Hartman said. "She threw it past them all night. They weren't ready for that."
Koontz led Glenwood's offensive attack with two hits. The Rams return to action Friday night when they host Creston in a rescheduled game.
Creston's win Tuesday keeps them in the thick of the chase for a conference title, along with Clarinda, Atlantic, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert. The Panthers have a doubleheader with Kuemper on Wednesday night.
"We've got to slow the game down a bit," Hartman said. "Sometimes, our minds are racing 100 miles per hour. We have to continue working on our mental game and mental toughness."
View the full interviews with Kuhns, Frederickson and Coach Hartman below.