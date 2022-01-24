(KMAland) -- Kansas basketball player Ochai Agbaji and Kansas State's Nijel Pack were named Big 12 Co-Players of the Week on Monday.
Agbaji averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks in wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State, and had a career-high 29 points against Kansas State.
Pack averaged 25.5 points and shot 57.7% from the field, including 58.8% from the field last week. He exploded for a career-high 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting against Kansas.
