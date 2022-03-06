(KMAland) -- Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Year on Sunday.
Agbaji earned this honor after leading the conference in scoring with 19.8 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.
Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and joined Agbaji on the first team after averaging 17.5 and 7.2 rebounds per game with a 46.9% shooting efficiency.
Brockington and Agbaji were joined on the Big 12 First Team by Nijel Pack (Kansas State), James Akinjo (Baylor) and Bryson Williams (Texas Tech). Agbaji and Williams were unanimous choices.
Pack was named the Big 12 Most Improved Player. He led the Wildcats with 17.4 points per game.
Brockington's teammate, Tyrese Hunter, was named Freshman of the Year. Hunter started all 31 games this season, averaging 10.8 points per game while leading the Cyclones in steals (59) and assists (155). Christian Braun (Kansas) was a second-team nod while David McCormack (Kansas), Jalen Wilson (Kansas) and Mark Smith (Kansas State) were selected to the third team.
Dajuan Harris (Kansas) and Markquis Nowell (Kansas State) were honorable mentions. Harris and Nowell were also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Smith and Brockington were selected for the All-Newcomer Team, and Hunter was selected for the All-Freshman Team, along with KJ Adams (Kansas).
View the full list of Big 12 awards below.