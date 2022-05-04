(Lawrence) -- Kansas volleyball sophomore Caroline Bien has been selected to the USA National Volleyball Training Team.
The sophomore is one of the 20 junior volleyballs on the 2022 Women’s Under-21 roster.
The squad will train from May 26th to June 4th in Shreveport, Louisiana with 12 players getting selected for the U21 Pan American Cup that takes place from June 5th through the 13th in Mexico.
The Overland Park, Kansas native was a first-team All-Big 12 choice and earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2021.
View the full release from Kansas here.