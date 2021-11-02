(KMAland) -- The Big 12 released their conference soccer awards on Tuesday.
Texas Tech's Kristen Davis was named Offensive Player of the Year while TCU's Brandi Peterson collected Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Lauren Kellett was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Texas freshman Lexi Missimo earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year and TCU's Eric Bell was named Coach of the Year.
Kansas freshman Raena Childers was named to the All-Freshman Team. Childers scored three goals and had one assist for the Jayhawks this season. View the full release from the Big 12 here.