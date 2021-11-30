(Lawrence) -- Kansas volleyball players Caroline Crawford and London Davis took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday.
Crawford was named Defensive Player of the Week while Davis collected Rookie of the Week honors.
Crawford has 12 blocks for the Jayhawks in a pair of victories over Kansas State while also posting 26 kills and nine digs in the two-game stretch. This is her third Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Davis tallied 20 kills in the pair of games, including 13 on Sunday. She also had five blocks to earn her first Big 12 recognition.
View the full release here.