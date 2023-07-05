(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced the All-Conference Preseason Teams chosen by the media.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year while Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.
Kansas running back Devin Neal, Kansas State fullback Ben Sinnott, Kansas offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, Kansas State return specialist Phillip Brooks, Iowa State defensive back TJ Tampa, Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryan and Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage were also named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
View the full team here.