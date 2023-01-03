(Lawrence) -- Kansas senior Taiyanna Jackson was named the Co-Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Jackson had 17 points and 19 rebounds in KU’s win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.
