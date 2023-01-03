Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) -- Kansas senior Taiyanna Jackson was named the Co-Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Jackson had 17 points and 19 rebounds in KU’s win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

