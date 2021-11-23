(Lawrence) -- Kansas volleyball player Rachel Langs and Camryn Turner took home Big 12 weekly honors on Tuesday.
Langs collected Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week while Turner was named Rookie of the Week.
Langs earned her honor by recording 18 total blocks during in the Jayhawks' two victories over TCU. This is Langs' second Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Turner, meanwhile, posted 70 assists in the wins, compiling 38 and 32, respectively. It's her first Big 12 honor.
