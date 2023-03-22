(Lawrence) -- Kansas basketball player Bobby Pettiford Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
He played two seasons at Kansas. Pettiford Jr. averaged 2.0 in 46 games the last two years.
He appeared in 32 games this year with 2.2 points per game.
(Lawrence) -- Kansas basketball player Bobby Pettiford Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
He played two seasons at Kansas. Pettiford Jr. averaged 2.0 in 46 games the last two years.
He appeared in 32 games this year with 2.2 points per game.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.