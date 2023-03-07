(KMAland) -- Kansas star Jalen Wilson and Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and star Keyontae Johnson picked up major conference honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Wilson was the unanimous pick as the Big 12 Player of the Year while Tang was picked as the conference’s coach of the year and Johnson landed the Newcomer of the Year.
Johnson and Wilson were both unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honorees while Markquis Nowell of K-State was also on the first team. KU’s Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. were also tabbed to the second team.
View the complete release from the Associated Press linked here.