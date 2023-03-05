(KMAland) -- Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Wilson led the Big 12 with 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. His 10 double-doubles were also a league best.
Wilson is a member of the All-Big 12 First Team, alongside Kansas State's Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.
Gabe Kalscheur (Iowa State) and Gradey Dick (Kansas) were second-team choices while Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas) was named to the third team.
Jaren Holmes (Iowa State), Osun Osunniyi (Iowa State), KJ Adams Jr. (Kansas) and DaJuan Harris Jr. (Kansas) were honorable mentions.
Kalscheur, Harris Jr, McCullar Jr. and Nowell were named to the All-Defensive Team, and Holmes, Dick and Johnson were members to the All-Newcomer Team. Dick and Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State) are on the All-Freshman Team.
Harris Jr was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Johnson is the Newcomer of the Year, Adams Jr. earned Most Improved Player and Kansas State's Jerome Tang is the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
