(KMAland) -- Several regional college basketball standouts have been named to All-American teams by the NABC and USBWA.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) tabbed Kansas star Jalen Wilson to the first team and Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell to the third team. View the complete NABC All-America Teams linked here.
The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) picked Wilson to the first team, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Nowell were tabbed to the third team and Johnson was named an honorable mention. View the USBWA All-America Teams linked here.