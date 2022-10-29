(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Vikings (10-0) are moving on to the Class A state quarterfinals after a 35-14 victory over district foe Southwest Valley (7-3) in the second round Friday.
Stellar defense and superb quarterback play propelled the Vikings to their 10th double-digit win in as many games.
“It feels really good,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “We just played a tough, physical, well-coached team that does what they do really, really consistently. It was a huge team victory and I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Quarterback Kyle Sternberg turned in one of his best performances of the season. The senior-signal caller made spectacular play after spectacular play, throwing for three touchdowns on the night.
“It was a really physical game from start to finish,” Sternberg said. “They’re a very, very good team. We had to make some adjustments throughout the game because we saw different [defensive] fronts. I’m just proud of our resiliency today.”
It didn’t take long for the Vikings to get on the board. Just 11 seconds, in fact, as Cole Scheffler returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
“[It was] a huge house call,” Harris said. “We talked about it all week, that there was an opportunity there [on special teams]. I didn’t know it’d be the opening one, but it’s nice that it was and it set the tone right away. We knew the game wasn’t gonna be over because [Southwest Valley] isn’t gonna go away, but it was a huge way to set the tone.”
After the teams traded punts and turnovers over the next several possessions, the Vikings added to their lead late in the first quarter when Sternberg shook off a sack, spun out of pressure and fired a bullet to Scheffler in the back of the endzone for a 15-yard TD pass.
A largely uneventful second quarter finished with a bang.
Southwest Valley quarterback Evan Timmerman broke the ice for the Timberwolves with a 25-yard touchdown scamper to bring the score to 14-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
AHSTW took advantage of the 2:36 left on the clock, driving 65 yards in six plays, capped off by a 25-yard scoring toss from Kyle Sternberg to Luke Sternberg with 0:26 left in the first half.
The second half started with a signature Southwest Valley drive. The run-heavy Timberwolves drove 68 yards in 17 plays, chewing nearly nine minutes off the clock.
While the rushing attack was completely responsible for the drive, the Timberwolves scored through the air, when Timmerman found Marshall Knapp for a touchdown from 10 yards out on fourth and goal.
The Vikings responded quickly, though, with a long drive of their own capped off by a one-yard plunge into the endzone by Luke Sternberg, giving AHSTW a 28-14 lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
“We were able to respond to a 17 or 18 play drive with an 11 play drive with a touchdown,” Harris said. “We can be explosive and dynamic, but at the same time, if you can return the favor, extend the clock a little bit and be able to punch one in, that’s a huge testament to these guys because it’s all about how you respond, and they respond really tough.”
The rest of the contest was largely formality, sans another touchdown pass from Kyle Sternberg to Camden Soukup in the waning seconds of the game.
On top of his three scoring tosses, Sternberg continued his streak of no turnovers. He has yet to throw a single interception in 2022, even on a night like Friday where he faced relentless pressure from a stout Southwest Valley defensive front.
“I’ve been saying it all year, I can’t do it without the line,” Sternberg said. “They provide enough time for me to get the ball to our playmakers, and they just do the rest of it from there. I knew [Southwest Valley] likes to send the pressure, they did it last time we played them. I’d been working on escaping the pocket and getting the ball out quick this week.”
Sternberg owns the third-highest quarterback rating in and the third-best completion percentage in Class A.
“When they bring the pressure the way that they do, it’s so tough to stay calm in the pocket,” Harris said. “He got really confident there in the third quarter going into the fourth about staying in the pocket and trusting your protection. We’re in week 10 and he’s growing as a player, that’s all we can ask. That’s the best part about it. If you can grow and get better, I’d like to see where we’re at next week.”
Next week holds a tall task of its own.
With this win, AHSTW moves on to the Class A state quarterfinals where it will meet fellow-undefeated Lynnville-Sully, which routed Mount Ayr 62-33 Friday.
“Our district’s really solid, so I feel like that’s prepared us a lot,” Harris said. “We’re gonna enjoy this one, though. We’re one of eight [teams] left, so we’re gonna enjoy this one. We’re gonna heal up, come back on Monday and we’ll attack Lynnville-Sully… we’ll put ourselves in a position to win a ball game.”
Lynnville-Sully hosts AHSTW in the Iowa High School Class A state football quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 P.M.
View full interviews with Kyle Sternberg and Harris below.