(Lamoni) -- A loaded Lamoni baseball team is determined to make a deep postseason run.
As excited as they are to have a season and potentially turn some heads, the Demons are equally excited to return to a sense of normalcy.
"It means everything to our kids," Dykens said. "We're excited to have the opportunity to get back on the diamond and allow our kids to kind of get back around each other. It gives them an opportunity to return to normalcy."
Coach Dykens and company were concerned they wouldn't get a chance to have a season, until Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the approval in mid-May.
"We were scared to death we weren't going to be able to have a season," he said.
The Demons continued to put in offseason work despite the uncertainty of a season.
"I'm pretty blessed," Dykens said. "I've got a large group of upperclassmen. They continued to work as if we were going to. That was exciting. Having them continue to work and plan as if we were going to continue to get to play was really exciting."
The Demons went 24-5 last season, but fell to eventual state qualifier Martensdale-St. Marys in a district semifinal.
"Last year was kind of a dream come true for our kids," Dykens said. "We feel like we've got a strong opportunity to represent Lamoni, effectively. Our kids have finally started to grow and mature a little bit. When you start to have those types of things happen, different things occur out on the field. We are excited."
The top four hitters from last year's team return, led by junior Landon Gilliland. Gilliland hit a state-best .582 in 79 at-bats last season. Gilliland also drove in 36 runs, drew 20 walks and struck out just four times.
Javin Evans hit .433 with 26 RBIs while Stephen Ansong and Cael Ogier also hit .404 and .375 with 28 and 19 RBIs, respectively. Bodey Dykens, Zander Reed, Jaiden Rivera, Michael Millslagle and Braedon Boswell were also fixtures in the Demons' lineup.
Evans and Rivera will likely lead the Demons on the bump this season. Rivera started 13 games last year, posting a 9-3 record with a 2.81 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings of action. Evans threw 37 innings, going 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA. Gilliland and Ansong saw some time on the mound, too.
"We work a lot of inside-outside," Dykens said. "We also make sure to keep the ball low. When we do that, it eliminates a lot of pop flies into gaps. We work extremely hard on ball placement and not getting into routine. If we start somebody off with a fastball, we're definitely going to try to change that up and have a different approach to each batter."
They return the state's most consistent hitter and a reliable pitching duo, which makes the Demons the clear favorite to win the Bluegrass Conference. Their goals extend beyond that, though.
"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say our goals are extremely high," Dykens said. "We feel like we have potential to compete with anybody in the state. I'll put it out there -- we are looking at trying to make a run deep in the playoffs and see what our kids can accomplish. This is something they've worked for and something they have targeted. We'll see if their dreams and hard work come to bay at the end of the season, but it's going to be fun."
The Demons will open the season June 16th at home against Melcher-Dallas. The complete interview with Coach Dykens can be heard below.