(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni baseball team sits at 14-2 overall and on a six-game win streak after a 4-1 victory over Martensdale-St. Marys on Monday.
"The first time around was where it all started," Coach Al Dykens said. "We dropped in the late innings, but the kids started to believe. But when our kids start to believe, great things happen. Our kids believed they could play with them. They went in relaxed and took advantage of the opportunity. It was a great ball game."
The Demons state-ranked speaks volumes to their maturation and senior leadership, led by the quartet of Landon Gilliland, Jaiden Rivera, Cael Ogier and Bode Dykens.
"They've stayed the course," Coach Dykens said. "Those four seniors are really our glue. It's finally starting to pay dividends for us. We've had success, but we are ready to take that next step, and the kids see that."
Gilliland, an Iowa Central commit, leads Lamoni's offense with a .500/.661/1.079 line and a team-high 18 RBI. Rivera hits.487 with 16 RBI while Ogier and Dykens hit .404 and .359 with nine and seven RBI, respectively.
"We are having quality at-bats," Coach Dykens said. "That's one thing we have focused on. Making good contact and going deep into the count has paid dividends for us. The kids are seeing the ball well and putting it in play, and good things do that."
Javin Stevenson, Kade Nowlin, Kalvin Brown and Braedon Boswell are also mainstays in Lamoni's batting order.
Defensively, the Demons have shared the innings between seven different pitchers. Sophomore Brayden Olson leads the way with zero earned runs through 16 innings while Landon McKillip, Stevenson and Dykens have respective ERAs of 1.08, 1.40 and 1.65. There's no question the Demons' depth has been their strength.
"We are pitching a guy once a week," Dykens said. "I've got seven guys that have made starts. We hope that allows us to keep our arms fresh. Our pitchers realize we have great defense behind them, and they don't have to be perfect."
The win over Martensdale-St. Marys was impressive, but the Demons have bigger goals.
"We want to take the next step," he said. "The win was a big win, but even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. We have to stay the course and keep our aspirations in front of us. We can't take a breath or take our foot off the accelerator. We can't allow that to happen and will take everything a day at a time."
The Demons learned their postseason fate last week, and it's not a cakewalk. Martensdale-St. Marys, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Murray, Seymour, Southeast Warren and Wayne reside in the same district. And New London likely awaits the district champion in a substate final.
The first-ever state tournament appearance for Lamoni could mean beating four teams ranked in the top 21 of Varsity Bound's Power Index.
"I wish there was a different way the district pairings would have gone out," Dykens said. "But our kids are ready for the battle. It doesn't matter who is in front of us. We want to take that next step, and our kids are ready for it."
Lamoni returns to action on Thursday against Murray. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Dykens.