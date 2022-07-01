(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni baseball team quietly put together a strong showing in the Bluegrass Conference. Now, they hope to make some noise in the postseason.
The Demons come into the postseason at 14-6. They started the year 3-4, but found a groove in June.
"We're feeling good," said head coach Brady McKillip. "Our pitching staff has carried us. It's been our strength. The offensive has been more consistent than I'd like it to be. Hopefully, we can build some momentum going into the weekend."
It took Coach McKillip's team a while to figure themselves out, but the success came when they did.
"My older guys were role players last year," he said. "It took them a while to realize they were the guys this year and that they had to put it together this year. They're figuring it out. That's our key to success recently."
The Demons have constantly found themselves in close games but are 2-5 in games decided by two runs or less.
"Our losses have been tight," McKillip said. "We need to play a complete game in all three aspects."
Putting together a well-rounded game has been an emphasis from McKillip to his team.
"For the kids, they need to believe they can play with anybody," he said. "It's baseball. Anybody can beat anybody. They've bought into themselves and what they're capable of doing."
Coach McKillip points to their pitching as a strong suit. Javin Stevenson has tossed 19 2/3 innings with a 0.36 ERA and 18 strikeouts, while Kalvin Brown has 11 strikeouts and a 1.35 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. Landon McKillip owns a 2.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings, Brayden Olson has a 2.69 ERA and a team-high 34 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings of duty, and Kade Nowlin has contributed 12 1/3 innings with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
Offensively, Stevenson hits .455/.563/.582 with 13 RBI while Brown has a team-best 21 RBI and a .375/.565/.542 line. McKillip (.365/.542/.481, 13 RBI), Nowlin (.295/.522/.523), Olson (.259/.403/.352, 15 RBI), Odin Rivera (.260/.373/.360, 15 RBI), Braedon Boswell (.333/.490/.472, 14 RBI) and Cannon Rivera (.242/.479/.242, 4 RBI) have been every day contributors.
The Demons' six seniors -- Creyton Ogier, Odin Rivera, Olson, Nowlin, Boswell and Stevenson -- have sparked their strong season.
"This is the senior leadership you need every year," Coach McKillip said. "Those guys have really helped us."
The Demons are in Class 1A District 14 with East Union, CAM, Bedford, Lenox, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley. They open their postseason with East Union in the first round on Saturday in Mount Ayr. The Eagles enter at 4-12, but showed promise in the rigorous Pride of Iowa Conference.
"We don't know a ton (about them)," Coach McKillip said. "They like to run, so playing defense, throwing strikes and eliminating their chances is key."
Coach McKillip wants his team to carry the same approach that helped them win 14 regular season games.
"Just play our game," he said. "We try not to get wrapped up in our opponents. We don't control what our opponents do. We control what we do. That's the focus."
East Union/Lamoni starts at 5 PM. Check out the full interview with Coach McKillip below.