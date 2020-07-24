(KMAland) -- Lamoni placed six players on the first team All-Bluegrass baseball team, released on Thursday evening.
Pitchers Bode Dykens and Jaiden Rivera, infielders Stephen Ansong and Landon Gilliland, outfielder Brayden Olson and utility player Cael Ogier are all on the first team.
Ankeny Christian’s Malachi Johnson, Eli Christensen and Cale Leever, Melcher-Dallas’ Ryan Krpan and Cole Metz and Moravia’s Cason Butz and Bryce Kaster are joined on the first team by Murray’s Bycen Wookey, Orient-Macksburg’s Wiley Ray and Twin Cedars’ Kade Dunkin.
View the complete first team, second team and honorable mention picks below.