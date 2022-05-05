(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni boys recently cruised to a Bluegrass Conference championship.
The Demons displayed their depth with 192 points and won 10 events to collect a third consecutive conference title.
"We were led by our seniors," Coach Ryan Olson said. "We were building up to this and expected to win. I'm just excited for all of them. They are good guys."
Senior Javin Stevenson highlighted the Demons' dominant outing with a hand in four victories. Stevenson -- a Drake Relays qualifier in the 100 -- won the 100, 200 and 400 while also contributing to the winning 4x400 team.
"Javin is a natural," Olson said. "He loves to win and is so smooth. We worked on his block work a lot. And that has paid off for him."
Tyson McDole won the 800, 1600 and 3200, while Bryaden Olson won the discus (120-03.00). The Demons received relay championships in the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley, with Ambrose Savage, Matthew Patience and Jack Greenwood helping in those events.
Tuesday's dominant showing allowed Olson to garner some thoughts about his lineup for their upcoming state qualifying meet.
"We'll do some of the same things," he said. "But Tuesday night was about scoring points. Things will change a bit. We're still figuring some things out. We'll put a couple of relays together, but I'm not sure. We are well-rounded and excited for districts."
Lamoni heads to Corydon for their Class 1A State Qualifying Meet next Thursday. East Union, Lynnville-Sully, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Mount Ayr, Murray, North Mahaska, Seymour, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars and Wayne join Lamoni at the district meet.
Olson likes his team's chances to send several to state, but Mount Ayr presents a challenge.
"We're peaking at the right time," he said. "Hopefully, we stay healthy. We're excited for Thursday. We have a shot in seven, eight or nine events. We'll run hard, throw far and see what happens."
Check out the full interview with Coach Olson below.