(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni cross country program opens up their season on Thursday at the annual Wayne meet. This year’s team, in its third year of existence after a 20-year layoff, has Coach Ryan Olson excited.
“The numbers are still small, but we’re going to be pretty competitive individually at the varsity level,” Coach Olson told KMA Sports.
On the girl’s side, Lamoni will have three varsity girls, including Olson’s daughter Lauren, who is focusing on cross country this season.
“I’m excited to see what she can do,” Coach Olson said. “She really came on strong at the end of track season and is totally healthy and motivated.”
Other members of the Lamoni girls varsity are Josie Hill and Elizabeth Blackwood. On the boy’s side, Tyson McDole graduates after qualifying for state each of the last four years. However, another McDole — Tate — is in his sophomore season.
“He finished third in the two-mile at districts as a freshman,” Olson said. “That’s going to be nice (to have him). We’re kind of small (in numbers), but we’ll be kind of mighty.”
While the Demons won’t post a team score at any of their meets this year, Coach Olson hopes he can continue to build enough excitement around the program to entice others to join the team.
“We’re trying to build and create memories for the kids,” Olson said. “We’re trying to do it the right way and kind of build it up through the junior high program. There are some fun things on the way, and we’ve got some brand new tents and equipment for the kids. I wrote some grants to get some new equipment and shoes for the kids. We’re trying to do the little things to build this program up.”
Coach Olson says they’re excited to start a new tradition for Homecoming, too.
“The week of September 14th, we’re going to run a football from Murray to Lamoni,” he said. “That’s going to be fun. We’re trying to create memories and make it fun, because running is not always the easiest thing to do all the time.”
Lamoni opens their season at the Wayne meet on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Olson below.