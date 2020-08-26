(Lamoni) -- Lamoni football lost their all-around superstar Patrick Savage from last year’s district champion. However, the Demons are still aiming high in 2020.
“We’re always in for some hardware,” Coach Bryan Nowlin told KMA Sports. “We had a good supporting group last year, and now they’re kind of elevated. This is their time.”
The Demons are likely not to find Savage’s replacement with just one player. After all, he rushed for 1,404 yards, threw for another 889 and accounted for 48 offensive touchdowns. Instead, it’s likely there will be a number of guys filling in for that production.
“They’re very hungry,” Nowlin said of his team. “They’re working hard. I can’t complain about the effort. We’re not near as deep as we have been, so that will be a challenge.”
Junior Javin Evans takes over the quarterback spot from Savage. He showed his playmaking ability last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 17.6 yards per catch.
“I think Javin will need a few games to settle in,” Nowlin said. “We’re still fairly experienced on the line, where we’ve got two returning starters and all-district players. We bring all of our running backs back. Both receivers (are back). I think we’ve got a pretty good core.”
Nowlin says seniors Cael Ogier, Zander Reed and Harrison Sellars and junior Kade Nowlin will be among the names they will work the ball around to this year.
“They haven’t played much, but we’ll be better as the season progresses,” Coach Nowlin says.
The tough part of working in a new quarterback and some inexperience is that the Demons will open the season with a bit of an unknown in 8-Man District 6 mate Martensdale-St. Marys. It’s certainly known they are loaded with returning talent, but the Blue Devils have never played 8-man football.
“You can’t do tape 11-man to 8-man,” Nowlin said. “There’s just too much of a difference with six guys off the field. However, when you look at the statistics, they like to throw. They bring back their core skill players, so that’s the way we’re going to prepare.”
Senior Jack Franey and junior William Amfahr combined to throw for 1,895 yards last year while seniors Troy Holt, Carson Elbert and Brooks Trom and junior Hogan Franey are likely to be receiving and potential rushing threats for Martensdale-St. Marys.
“I think always in the first game you worry about turnovers,” Nowlin said. “Ball security. Not trying to get too wrapped up in who we’re playing. I’ll be surprised if we don’t come out and play pretty hard. I think it’ll be a pretty good game.”
Todd Jacobson will have reports from this 8-Man District 6 opener in Lamoni on Friday evening. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20. Listen to the full interview with Nowlin linked below.