(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni girls are set to hit the ground running in 2021 with four games in five days.
The Demons concluded the 2020 portion of their season at 4-2.
"I think we are excited to get going with the second half of the year," Coach Kevin Brunner said. "The break has been a little rough with trying to find some practice times and getting everything ready. We are going to have to be ready to go."
The Demons, like many teams, have battled through some injuries, but have made the most of them.
"We have had the challenge of trying to make sure we can bring some people up quickly," Brunner said. "We basically ended up starting a couple of freshmen. That's been a challenge, but I've been pleased with the response. If they continue to improve, we can continue to improve as a team."
Their four wins came at the expense of Bluegrass conference foes Murray, Moravia, Ankeny Christian and Orient-Macksburg.
The Demons' only blemishes this year have come to Pride of Iowa Conference squads -- a 58-37 season-opening loss to Mount Ayr on November 24th and a 56-34 defeat to Central Decatur on December 7th.
Both Mount Ayr and Central Decatur have been stout over the past few years and gave the Demons a chance to measure themselves.
"Those are two games that we were looking forward to," Brunner said. "Of course the injuries took us a step back. I felt like we played OK in both games. We just did not handle the ball and their pressure well. That probably showed with the freshman. If we settle down and control ourselves, we play OK."
Junior Abby Martin has led the way for Coach Brunner's squad so far with 20.3 points per game. Martin is also posting 7.8 rebounds per contest and is second on the team in steals and assists. Her basketball savvy has been much-needed with the youth in the lineup.
"I appreciate what Abby continues to do," Brunner said. "She continues to improve herself in making moves to the basket. As Abby continues to make quick moves to the basket, with or without the ball, that's going to continue to improve our basketball team."
Classmate Reese Potter has complemented Martin with 10.5 points per and 12.3 rebounds per contest while Audrey Lloyd has contributed 5.5 points per game and leads the team in assists (18) and steals (15).
Freshman Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Caylie Phelps and Kelly Lloyd have also been thrust into roles for the Demons this season.
Lamoni opens 2021 Monday night when they face East Union, followed by games against Twin Cedars (Tuesday), Diagonal (Thursday) and Seymour (Friday).
Coach Brunner is hopeful his team can show improvement after a long break.
"More than anything, I would like to see us take care of the basketball. I think that's going to be critical for us," he said. "We play our best when we are at a fast pace. I want to see us maintain that speed, but we need to have some poise. That's an area we need to continue to work on. Defensively, we've been working hard to play man-to-man, where we can control the other team. If we can put those things together, that's where we would like to be."
The complete interview with Coach Brunner can be heard below.