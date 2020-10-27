(Lamoni) -- One week removed from avenging a loss from earlier this year, the Lamoni football team will look to get some revenge from a playoff loss last year to CAM.
The Demons took down Southeast Warren last week 38-13, just two weeks after falling to the Warhawks 36-30 in overtime.
"It wasn't so much coaching at all," said Head Coach Bryan Nowlin. "Those guys really played hard Friday night. They overcame having to go back up there again. We lost a tough one a couple weeks ago. We knew what we had to do again. The gameplan wasn't too different from the last time, we just executed very well."
Lamoni managed only 195 yards of total offense in the game, but took advantage of big plays. Harrison Sellars returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Javin Evans nabbed a pick six to end the first half.
"When you get a defensive score -- and I put special teams in as a defensive score -- that's almost like getting an extra six points or an extra touchdown," said Nowlin. "It can be really demoralizing to the other team. They just went down and scored and then you come right back and 10 seconds later you're behind again."
The Demons will look to capture some more of that big play magic this week as they travel to CAM for a playoff matchup. The Cougars beat Lamoni 62-24 in the first round of the playoffs last year.
"We've played them before and it didn't work out very good for us last year," said Nowlin. "We know what they're going to do. (Lane) Spieker is a tough kid. They are going to run and they are going to follow him. If he gets loose, we're in big trouble. They are very physical and well-coached."
In order to win, Lamoni will need to find a way to slow down CAM's do-it-all back Lane Spieker. Spieker has scored 41 total touchdowns this year, including 28 on the ground, five passing, two receiving and six returning.
"We can't have him going off on 60 yard runs," said Nowlin. "He can break tackles and is a very good physical runner. If he does that, then we're in trouble. He did that against us last year and we had a hard time containing him and tackling him. I think that's going to be our biggest challenge, limiting yards after contact."
You can hear the full interview with Nowlin below.