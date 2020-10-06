(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni Demons have overcome a thin roster and are heading into the final week of the regular season at 5-1.
The Demons have only 14 players on their roster, but what they lack in depth, they have filled with talent, which was evident in their 54-0 victory over Melcher-Dallas Friday night.
"We're healthy, we don't have very many guys," Coach Bryan Nowlin said. "But overall, we had a pretty good win Friday night. We've got a good group."
Lamoni's 14-man roster is pretty upper-class heavy with seven seniors and three juniors.
"They know the ropes," Nowlin said. "We've got a good team. I don't know if it's a great team, but it's a good team. They're experienced. They've had to play just about every down, so when it comes to adversity, they've been prepared."
They opened the season with a 64-46 loss to undefeated Martensdale-St. Marys, but have since claimed victories over Grand View Christian, Mormon Trail, Murray, Seymour and Melcher-Dallas by an average score of 48-9.
"We try to limit rushers rushing for 100 yards," Nowlin said of his defense. "It's hard for us to put together a scout team during the week, I think that's our biggest challenge. I think we've done good job of that as we go. We've gone through a lot of formations and sets, it's just a matter of whether we get after it."
Meanwhile, junior quarterback Javin Evans has pioneered the offense, replacing all-district quarterback Patrick Savage, who graduated last season.
Evans has filled in nicely, throwing for nine scores while also adding 11 touchdowns on the ground in the Demons' option attack. Logan Jones and Cael Ogier have also been vital to Lamoni's offense.
The Demons' offense will need to be firing on all cylinders when they face Southeast Warren -- who they defeated in the last week of the regular season last year to knock them out of the playoffs and claim a district title.
The Warhawks are 5-1 on the year and have been averaging 57.1 points per game. Quarterback Tanner Dierking has thrown for 786 yards and 11 scores while also running for 14 scores in an offense that has posted 2,291 total yards.
"We try to be the same type of attack," Nowlin said of Southeast Warren's offense. "(Tanner) Dierking is very capable. It's going to be a challenge for us, I think we are going to have to keep on giving them a big play. If we can limit the big play and make them drive the length of the field, I think it will be to our advantage."
Offensively, Nowlin is hoping for a stellar game from his quarterback.
"We're going to stick with what we do," he said. "I think the last couple of games, he (Javin) has understood the threat he can be. Once he gets into the open field, there's not going to be too many people in our district that can catch him. I feel pretty confident that he's making better decisions."
While beating a team with the firepower of Southeast Warren is a tall task, Coach Nowlin feels his team is ready for the challenge.
"We are getting better as a season goes on," he said. "You look forward to peaking and having your best opportunity at the end of the year. I still don't think we've played our best. We are getting close and hopefully, we can do that Friday night."
Aaron Hickman will be in Lacona Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' week seven coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Nowlin can be heard below.