(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has released their All-Conference Teams for the 2022 baseball season.

 Lamoni and Moravia paced the selections with four first-team nods.

Wyatt Throckmorton, Matthew Seals, Gage Hanes and Shane Helmick were the choices for Moravia, and Braedon Boswell, Landon McKillip, Javin Stevenson and Kalvin Brown got the choices for Lamoni.

Brycen Wookey (Murray), Malachi Johnson (Ankeny Christian), Cole Metz (Melcher-Dallas), Eli Christensen (Ankeny Christian), Owen Suntken (Melcher-Dallas), Devin Arkema (Twin Cedars), Ben McDermott (Ankeny Christian) and Gabe Stripe were also chosen to the first team.

Throckmorton, Johnson, Metz, Boswell, Christensen, Suntken, Arkema, McDermott and Stevenson were unanimous selections.

View the full list of selections below.

1st team

Player

Year

School

Unanimous

 

Pitcher

Wyatt Throckmorton

10

Moravia

X

 

Pitcher

Malachi Johnson

12

ACA 

X

 

Pitcher

Brycen Wookey

12

Murray

    

Catcher

Cole Metz

12

Melcher-Dallas

X

   

Catcher

Braedon Boswell

12

Lamoni

X

   

Infield

Eli Christensen

10

ACA 

X

   

Infield

Owen Suntken

11

Melcher-Dallas

X

   

Infield

Landon McKillip

10

Lamoni

    

Infield

Matthew Seals

11

Moravia

    

Infield

Gage Hanes

11

Moravia

    

Outfield

Devin Arkema

12

Twin Cedars

X

   

Outfield

Ben McDermott

12

ACA 

X

   

Outfield

Javin Stevenson

12

Lamoni

X

   

Outfield

Kalvin Brown

11

Lamoni

    

Utility

Shane Helmick

10

Moravia

    

Utility

Gabe Stripe

12

Mormon Trail

    
        

2nd Team

Player

Year

School

    

Pitcher

Tyler Mahoney

10

ACA

    

Pitcher

Brayden Olsen

12

Lamoni

    

Pitcher

Remington Newton

12

Mormon Trail

    

Catcher

Carter Houser

11

Seymour

    

Catcher

Kace Patton

10

Murray

    

Infield

Kade Nowlin

12

Lamoni

    

Infield

Dallas Clarke

12

Twin Cedars

    

Infield

Triton Gwinn

10

Mormon Trail

    

Infield

Carson Seals

8

Moravia

    

Infield

Jackson McDanel

10

Moravia

    

Outfield

Brody Hoefle

10

ACA

    

Outfield

Logan Godfrey

11

Melcher Dallas

    

Outfield

Cam Swarts

8

Moulten-Udell

    

Outfield

Odin Rivera

12

Lamoni

    

Utility

Holden Roberts

8

Twin Cedars

    

Utility

Kasey Clark

11

Twin Cedars

    

Honorable Mention

 

Tivon Spurgin

Murray

  

