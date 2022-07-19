(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has released their All-Conference Teams for the 2022 baseball season.
Lamoni and Moravia paced the selections with four first-team nods.
Wyatt Throckmorton, Matthew Seals, Gage Hanes and Shane Helmick were the choices for Moravia, and Braedon Boswell, Landon McKillip, Javin Stevenson and Kalvin Brown got the choices for Lamoni.
Brycen Wookey (Murray), Malachi Johnson (Ankeny Christian), Cole Metz (Melcher-Dallas), Eli Christensen (Ankeny Christian), Owen Suntken (Melcher-Dallas), Devin Arkema (Twin Cedars), Ben McDermott (Ankeny Christian) and Gabe Stripe were also chosen to the first team.
Throckmorton, Johnson, Metz, Boswell, Christensen, Suntken, Arkema, McDermott and Stevenson were unanimous selections.
View the full list of selections below.
1st team
Player
Year
School
Unanimous
Pitcher
Wyatt Throckmorton
10
Moravia
X
Pitcher
Malachi Johnson
12
ACA
X
Pitcher
Brycen Wookey
12
Murray
Catcher
Cole Metz
12
Melcher-Dallas
X
Catcher
Braedon Boswell
12
Lamoni
X
Infield
Eli Christensen
10
ACA
X
Infield
Owen Suntken
11
Melcher-Dallas
X
Infield
Landon McKillip
10
Lamoni
Infield
Matthew Seals
11
Moravia
Infield
Gage Hanes
11
Moravia
Outfield
Devin Arkema
12
Twin Cedars
X
Outfield
Ben McDermott
12
ACA
X
Outfield
Javin Stevenson
12
Lamoni
X
Outfield
Kalvin Brown
11
Lamoni
Utility
Shane Helmick
10
Moravia
Utility
Gabe Stripe
12
Mormon Trail
2nd Team
Player
Year
School
Pitcher
Tyler Mahoney
10
ACA
Pitcher
Brayden Olsen
12
Lamoni
Pitcher
Remington Newton
12
Mormon Trail
Catcher
Carter Houser
11
Seymour
Catcher
Kace Patton
10
Murray
Infield
Kade Nowlin
12
Lamoni
Infield
Dallas Clarke
12
Twin Cedars
Infield
Triton Gwinn
10
Mormon Trail
Infield
Carson Seals
8
Moravia
Infield
Jackson McDanel
10
Moravia
Outfield
Brody Hoefle
10
ACA
Outfield
Logan Godfrey
11
Melcher Dallas
Outfield
Cam Swarts
8
Moulten-Udell
Outfield
Odin Rivera
12
Lamoni
Utility
Holden Roberts
8
Twin Cedars
Utility
Kasey Clark
11
Twin Cedars
Honorable Mention
Tivon Spurgin
Murray