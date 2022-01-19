(Lamoni) -- Lamoni senior Abby Martin has put together an incredible multi-sport career during her time with the Demons. However, it’s softball that she will take to the next level with Indian Hills in Ottumwa.
“Softball has always kind of been my best sport,” Martin told KMA Sports. “A long time ago (Indian Hills head coach Lindsay Diehl) got in contact with me when I was in middle school, and she’s kept an eye on me. I went on a visit, and I loved it.”
Martin, who has starred for Lamoni in volleyball, basketball and track, plays softball year round with Nebraska Gold.
“I’ve been playing softball ever since I was five or six,” Martin said. “I always went to open gyms, and my sister pushed me to be better. She started pitching and ever since I just kind of wanted to pitch.”
Martin, though, was recruited by Coach Diehl and staff at Indian Hills to play middle infield.
“I went on my visit and loved the campus,” Martin added of her decision. “It was beautiful. Their program and their class of 2022 is a really strong class. That’s really exciting for this coming year.”
With the decision out of the way, Martin is excited to see what she can bring to Indian Hills. After two years, she hopes she can take herself to an even higher level.
“I think (Coach Diehl) is going to make me a better player, and I think that she has a really good program,” she said. “I think I can bring a lot to the table for (Indian Hills).
“After my two years, I plan on going somewhere pretty big. I’ve been in contact with quite a few coaches. My dream school is ‘Bama, so hopefully I can end up there after my two years.”
Listen to the full interview with Martin from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.