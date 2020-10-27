(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has announced the all-conference volleyball choices for the 2020 season.
Lamoni landed three on the first-team West Division with Abby Martin grabbing unanimous honors. Carly Maedel and Reese Potter were also on the first team along with unanimous picks Twila Barber and Kinzie Eggers of Murray. Mormon Trail’s Skylar Watsabaugh and Ankeny Christian’s Madison Beck are also on the first team.
In the East Division, Melcher-Dallas had unanimous picks Kynser Reed and Kenzie Smith along with Riley Enfield on the team. Moravia’s Gracie Hoffman, Dylan Murphy of Seymour and Ali Mockenhaupt of Twin Cedars were also nominated for the first team.
View second team and honorable mention picks in the PDF below.