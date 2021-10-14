(Lamoni) -- Lamoni football is one win away from another playoff appearance. The Demons (4-3 overall, 3-2 8P District 8) have run off three consecutive wins and a fourth would mean a 10th postseason appearance and third straight.
“(The kids) know what’s going on,” Coach Bryan Nowlin told KMA Sports. “It really started after the Martensdale game (in week four). They knew to get in they needed to win out.”
Lamoni has done just that with victories over Mormon Trail (54-18), a forfeit win over Seymour and then the 58-30 triumph over Moravia this past Friday.
“They’ve kind of banded together,” Nowlin said. “Our motto was to win out. They know what’s on the line. For the experienced guys, they’ve been there before, and they kind of know what’s at stake.”
The win will hardly come easy, though, as Coach Nowlin’s team gets to host Southeast Warren (4-3, 4-1). The Warhawks have already clinched a playoff spot of their own, but they would like to avoid falling out of the No. 2 spot in the district.
“We’ve seen them the last two or three years, and it’s always been on the back side,” Nowlin said. “It’s always for some sort of playoff opportunity. This year is no different, but it’s a different team.”
This marks the fifth meeting between the two clubs since the 2018 season. Over the four meetings, they’ve simply traded wins. Southeast Warren rolled to a 65-22 win in 2018, but Lamoni came back in 2019 with a 50-21 victory. Last season, they met twice with the Warhawks winning 36-30 on October 19th and the Demons nabbing a 38-13 victory in the playoffs two weeks later.
“You look around the district,” Nowlin noted. “Everybody lost a lot of people from last year, and Southeast Warren has gone through that transition. They’ve gone through a couple quarterbacks to figure out their identity. They’ve got some younger kids that have come in and played very well. They’ve still got some big kids up front, and their game has gotten better over the season.”
If Lamoni is to find a way to the victory, it will likely come, in part, behind the two-headed monster of quarterback Javin Stevenson and running back Kalvin Brown. Stevenson leads the team with 588 yards rushing and 584 yards passing and has accounted for 20 offensive touchdowns.
Brown, meanwhile, is doing a little bit of everything. The junior has 443 yards rushing, 118 yards receiving and seven offensive touchdowns. Defensively, he’s been a menace with 56.0 total tackles and six turnovers forced – two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. He’s also returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season.
With Stevenson and Brown on point, others have filled in around to give Lamoni some of their best performances of the season lately.
“When we first started the year, I thought with what we had in our personnel we would be pretty good in the second half versus the first half,” Nowlin said. “That’s mainly from inexperience. Part of our tough schedule was at the beginning of the year, too. We had some injury and sickness issues the first couple weeks. We really didn’t have the team I kind of envisioned until the last couple weeks. Since that’s happened, we’ve gelled a little bit and are playing pretty good football.”
Ryan Olson will have reports from Southeast Warren/Lamoni on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s coverage on Friday from 6:20 through midnight. Hear the full interview with Coach Nowlin below.