(Lamoni) -- Lamoni football bounced back last week with a 54-18 win over Mormon-Trail, moving to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in 8-Player District action.
"It was a good win," Nowlin said. "It was definitely team win. We had everybody on the same page.
The Demons battled injuries in their first four games, and they entered the contest against Mormon Trail the healthiest they have been all season.
"We went through a stretch where our quarterback and starting running back were injured," Nowlin said. "We never had our best team out there until Mormon Trail. That's what envisioned we would have at the beginning of the year, so that was what we thought could happen. It just came together."
The injuries prompted the Demons to overcome adversity and create depth.
"It really came down to experience," Nowlin said. "We have three or four seniors that are decent athletes but hadn't played football for awhile, so getting them up to game speed was difficult."
The Demons ran wild last week with 366 yards and five scores on 59 totes and had three 100-yard rushers: Kalvin Brown (131), Kade Nowlin (131) and Javin Stevenson (104). They also had success throwing the ball, completing eight passes for 99 yards and three scores.
"Everyone likes to have some of equality," Nowlin said. "We've always been a run-oriented team and it sets up the play-action. We are not gifted enough to spread it around, but we are good at play-action. That's the way we like to roll. It all starts with the run game."
Coach Nowlin's team gets a chance to lick their wounds this week because their scheduled opponent -- Seymour -- forfeited. The win improves Lamoni to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in district action.
Class 8-Player District 8 has been a wild one this year. Martensdale-St. Marys enters Week 6 with a 4-0 record while Mormon-Trail and Murray are 2-2 and Southeast Warren is 1-2. The top three teams in each district qualify for the postseason, so the margin for error is thin for practically everyone except Martensdale-St. Marys.
Lamoni's win over Mormon-Trail gives them an edge, but they also lost to Murray and play Southeast Warren in the season finale.
"Everybody has to stay healthy," Nowlin said. "I think we are in a good spot, so we aren't kinda worried. We are just going day-by-day. If we continue to improve, I think we can definitely make it harder for other people. If we do that, the chips will fall where they can. We are just looking forward to the next game."
The Demons return to action next Friday against Moravia. Check out the full interview with Nowlin below.